Karbach hosting cook-off to benefit fallen firefighters foundation

HOUSTON — It's been nearly four years since the Houston Fire Department saw it's deadliest day.Through that tragedy however, opportunity arose.

The Robert Garner Foundation was started in memory of Garner who lost his life fighting the massive blaze. The foundation's mission is to provide scholarships for people who want to be fire fighters but are held back because of financial hardships.

The foundation is having its annual fundraiser Sunday, Jan. 29, at Lucky's Pub Downtown from Noon - 8 p.m.

