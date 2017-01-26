× League City Woman Convicted on Child Pornography Charge

GALVESTON, Texas – A 46-year-old league city woman plead guilty to child porn after sending topless photos of a 16-year-old girl, U.S attorney Kenneth Magidson said.

Tracey Bautista is charged with one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to authorities, investigators found several photos and videos that was sent to Baustista –using the messaging app Kik– from an individual who had been arrested for the promotion of child pornography.

Bautista acknowledged receipt of these images by responding “nice” and “wow. good pic.”

In addition, investigators found text messages in which Bautista discusses a minor relative with this individual. The accused then offered to get pictures of the minor relative for him and later sent a photo of a 16-year-old female relative with her breasts exposed for the camera.

U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. accepted the plea and set sentencing is set for April 29, 2017. At that time, Bautista faces a minimum of five and up to 20 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum. She was permitted to remain on bond until that hearing.