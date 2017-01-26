Neighbors respond to injunction against White Oak Music Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Another blow in the battle over White Oak Music Hall, and one neighborhood's fight for some peace and quiet.

“This is a major step forward for the community and also a major step forward for Houston,” attorney Cris Feldman said. Fledman is representing the residents of the neighborhood.

Judge Kristin Hawkins issued a temporary injunction Wednesday night ordering White Oak Music Hall to pay for the installation of sound monitors along its perimeter. The measurements will be sent to court in weekly reports, court documents said.

“The court also mandated that the two sides agree on a neutral monitor, so it's not like they're going to be able to do this willy nilly and police themselves. If they go over 75 decibels, we're back in court,” Feldman said.

Court documents stated the venue is limited in how many outdoor events with amplified sound it can host while under the injunction.

“We are delighted that we only have 2 nights that we're going to have to put up with noise coming from White Oak Music Hall,” neighbor Heidi Landen-Greene said.

White Oak has announced that both The Pixies and Randy Rogers shows will go on as planned.

“I hope that we'll reach an agreement with the neighborhood that makes everyone as happy and proud, and enjoys the outdoor stage as much as we believe most of Houstonians are,” said Will Garwood, a member of White Oak’s management team.

Let's not forget since opening last August, White Oak has quickly become a live music favorite for a lot of people.

But for neighbor and parent Theresa Cavin, she wants to return to life before the hall. Her son Austin is autistic and is sensitive to loud noises.

“We tried to prepare well for the first concert with him," Cavin said. "We told him what was going to happen, that just blew out of the water, when it happened, he thought the world was ending,” explains Cavin.

Neighbors say they have no problem with the venues` indoor shows, and they`re not looking to shut White Oak down completely.

“If they`re abiding by the law, and by the courts order, we`re not going to complain about it,” says Feldman

The next round? May 15th where the trial to decide white oak`s fate will finally get underway.

For now -- the show much go on, just a tad more quietly.