Residents fear pop-up venue ‘Club Nomadic’ may stay long after Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON — Get ready to see some of music's hottest acts the week of Super Bowl LI.

With just one week to go, Newsfix takes a sneak peak into Club Nomadic— a 62,500 square foot pop-up night club. It sits in the First Ward Art District...for now. Club Nomadic will host performers such as Bruno Mars, Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers.

While some neighbors fear the nightclub may stick around for good, President of Nomadic Entertainment Jack Murphy ensured Newsfix this temporary venue will be gone after the Super Bowl.