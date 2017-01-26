Watch the premiere of 'Riverdale' tonight at 8 on The CW.
‘Riverdale’ premiering tonight on The CW
-
Sports Fix: Raheel talks about the Texans vs. Broncos
-
Photos: Houston Media Classic tees off for charity
-
Friday the 13th: ScreamWorld opens for 2017’s second unluckiest night
-
Facebook Messenger Brings Back Vintage Video Games
-
Houston Happenings: Nov. 4th-6th
-
-
Houston Happenings: Oct. 21 – 23
-
Closing Comments: Feedback Friday!
-
“Titan” film producer Louis Arriola kicking down doors, creating lightning on silver screen
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Photos: Cutest, spookiest little Halloween terrors around!
-
-
‘Saturday Night Live’ takes on the final presidential debate
-
Sports Fix: Get ready for the Texans vs. Raiders
-
Aggies United event celebrates togetherness amid controversial Richard Spencer visit