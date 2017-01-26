Teen paralyzed after shooting at Chicago vigil leaves 6 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A tragic shooting in Chicago is highlighting just how bad the gang violence has become.

Investigators said six people were shot Thursday morning as they gathered at a memorial for a woman shot to death earlier in the week. Among the injured, police said a 12-year-old girl was grazed and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck. The teen is now paralyzed, authorities said.

Officers suspect the shooting may have been an act of retaliation for a shooting earlier in the month, and reports said some of the mourners could have been involved.

Police said the shooter learned about the vigil on Facebook.