Astrodome designated ‘State Historical Landmark’ by Texas Historical Commission

HOUSTON - Astrodome fans can finally rejoice!

The Texas Historical Commission in Austin officially designated the Astrodome a State Antiquities Landmark Friday, upgrading it's status to the same ranks as the Cotton Bowl, State Capitol and The Alamo.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said the new status won't change plans to raise the floor to ground level and add parking underneath.

The Astrodome, once called The Eighth Wonder of the World debuted in 1965 as the world's first domed stadium.

Elvis may have left the building, but because of his famed concerts there....the commission took that into consideration for it's historic ruling.

However, we can't forget about Muhammad Ali's boxing matches, Evel Knievel's motorcycle stunts and the glory days of our beloved Astros.