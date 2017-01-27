Bob Marley can calm stressed out dogs, experts say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take a look at your dog. What's he or she doing right now? If Bob Marley’s on the radio their totally relaxed, right?

Dog enthusiasts at the Scottish SPCA and University of Glasgow reports music can actually affect a canine's behavior.

Of course, all dogs dance to a different beat. But by measuring heart rate, researchers found that soft rock and reggae reduces stress levels in your pet.

We know it sounds silly, so we had to see the musical effects for ourselves. We threw on Bob Marley for a pup at TYCALK9 dog training to see what would happen. Check it out!