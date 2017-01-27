Class Acts: Olivia Noah stays positive, despite ankle injury ending her senior season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS, Texas — Olivia Noah is going through one of the toughest times in her high school career, but she's doing so with a smile on her face.

"You have to take everything lightly, you can't take anything way too seriously," the Cy-Fair senior said. "Even through this injury, it happened for a reason, and I'm gonna get through it, and hopefully, be stronger than I was before."

Noah's senior season on the basketball court was cut short after fracturing her right ankle in late January.

"It really stinks that I have to be out for the rest of the season with this injury, but I know that my role is going to change on the team. I'm still definitely part of the team."

Her coach, Ann Roubique, says Noah will have to become more of a vocal leader from the bench than when she was playing.

"We can't depend on her to put points up on the board, so she's got to make sure her teammates are put into a position where they feel comfortable," Roubique said.

Noah vows to play again, having already signed to play at the University of the Incarnate Word next season.

Currently, Noah has a 3.9 GPA and is in National Honor Society. She plans to major in business with an emphasis in finance or economics at UIW.