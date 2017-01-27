× Deputies: Teen inmate commits suicide at Fort Bend County Jail

FORT BEND, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a Richmond teen allegedly committed suicide while in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, personnel found Emmanuel Akueir attempting suicide by hanging around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

Jail staff immediately began CPR on the Akueir, who was then transported to Oak Bend Medical Center in Richmond, where he was pronounced dead.

Akueir was in jail on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest since Jan. 3.

The Texas Ranger Service is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.