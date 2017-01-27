‘Die!’ Dallas teacher pretends to kill President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — A Dallas teacher is in hot water after a video was posted online of her pretending to assassinate the president.

The unidentified teacher shouts "Die!" while squirting a water gun at a projected image of President Donald Trump during his inauguration.

Threatening the president's life is a felony, of course, but what about cases like this where the person in question is (seemingly) joking?

We have no idea, so we asked attorney Danny Defenbaugh. He spent 33 years as an FBI agent, during which time he was the inspector in charge of the Oklahoma City bombing investigation, and then the special agent in charge of the FBI's Dallas field office.

"Anything that appears to be a threat against the president is investigated by the Secret Service," Defenbaugh told NewsFix. "Quite frankly, personally, I think it's disgusting, and hopefully, the Secret Service has already reacted to it."

Defenbaugh said the Secret Service has probably already had a long chat with Madonna, as well, after her comments at last weekend's Women's March. The famous singer said she had "thought a lot about blowing up the White House."

"If Secret Service is doing their job, they would have at least made contact with Madonna," Defenbaugh said. "And had her explain what she meant by her statements. That is their job, that is their responsibility, and the Secret Service is always looking for those type of threats of the possibility of the threat, from individuals against the president or vice president."

Defenbaugh pointed out that comments like Madonna's, even if they aren't acted on, can inspire violence...and it wouldn't be the first time.

In 1981, someone tried to kill President Reagan to impress Jodie Foster after seeing her in the movie "Taxi Driver."

The point is, threats against the White House are serious business, y'all. Love him or hate him, saying you want to hurt the president isn't funny— it's illegal.