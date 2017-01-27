Flix Fix: ‘Gold,’ ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ hit theaters this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matthew McConaughey is transformed in "Gold," with a big belly, mangled teeth and a balding head. Why wasn’t this movie considered for awards season, film critic Dustin Chase explains. Plus, a review of the controversial family film "A Dog’s Purpose" which made headlines in all the wrong ways last week. The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday and Dustin Chase offers predictions on how this Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards will affect who wins at The Academy Awards. All that and more on this edition of Flix Fix.