Holocaust Remembrance Day recognized in Houston

HOUSTON — Out of respect for the United Nation's International Holocaust Remembrance Day held Friday, several Houston organizations paid tribute.

More than 6 million Jewish people were killed during the Holocaust. Friday marks the day liberation came to the families being held at the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp on Jan. 27, 1945.

Houston's Holocaust Museum paid tribute to those victims with a ceremony and memorial. The ceremony honored the actions of Gen. Sousa Mendes, who disobeyed his government by supplying refugees with visas to escape from the Nazis.

Mendes was punished for his heroics and later died in poverty. In 1966, Mendes posthumously received the title of Righteous Among the Nations from Israel's Holocaust authority.

Immediately following the ceremony, guest placed stones in the Museum's Alexander Memorial Garden in honor of those who died.