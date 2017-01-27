Houston forensics artist imagines how Trump will look after presidency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - President Trump has barely been in office a week, but already some Americans are trying to picture his exit from the White House. In fact, one Houston artist isn't taking a political stance but wanted to imagine what the Commander in Chief might look like after his time in the oval office is up.

Lois Gibson has been a forensic artist for 34 years. She works for local law enforcement agencies and specializes in age progression. She decided to draw a sketch of the new leader of the free world eight years from now. Gibson doesn't think Trump's appearance will age very much.

One factor people usually point to that affects a president's appearance: stress. But Gibson says that Trump has plenty of experience running stressful businesses and doesn't think the Presidency will any different for the billionaire.

Let's hope when all is said and done, trump doesn't have any stress, and his time in office looks as good as he does in Gibson's sketch.