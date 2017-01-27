Houston Hispanic Forum Career and Education Day: Preparing Houston’s Future Leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

13,000 students expected to attend Feb. 18 at George R. Brown Convention Center

HOUSTON – In an effort to lower the statistic of 1.2 million students that drop out of high school each year, the Houston Hispanic Forum (HHF) will host the 31st annual Career and Education Day (CED) Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CED is a free day-long family event in which approximately 13,000 students from more than 74 school districts in the Greater Houston area are given an opportunity to dream of rewarding career and education opportunities. At this event students, and their parents, are exposed to career paths that lead to more than 55 career options. An estimated 110 exhibitors, including local, national and international colleges, universities, trade schools, nonprofits and corporations participate in CED to assist in motivating and educating students on their future life options. This event is free entry, provides complimentary child care and free lunch for attendees. Additionally, METRO is now offering a free FlashPass, one-day convention pass for any attendees. Guests can print the pass from the METRO website to receive up to four, free round-trip fares to George R. Brown.

New in 2017, HHF will provide a mentorship corner at the CED with representatives from prominent mentorship programs in Houston. Studies show that mentorship programs make a difference in the lives of at-risk youth. More than three quarters of at-risk young adults who had a mentor aspired to enroll in and graduate from college versus half of at-risk young adults who had no mentor. Multiple organizations have committed to participating in providing mentorships including, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers), Playworks, the National Black MBA Association, Inc. and Prospanica - National Society of Hispanic MBAs.

Additionally, HHF is expanding to include a Newcomers Circle, a special area for newly arrived students in Houston. The Newcomers Circle will focus on groups that are recent arrivals and refugees, as well as Dreamers who want to aspire for more. HHF will provide mini CED seminars/career panels with panelists who had similar experiences as these students and will administer a survey to students to determine what they need regarding workforce readiness. Participating organizations for this project are FIEL Houston, F.A.C.E Specialist (Family and Community Engagement), HISD Multilingual & HISD College Readiness Department, Catholic Charities, UNICEF Houston, and the City of Houston’s Office of New Americans & Immigrant Communities. HHF will also provide students and parents with resource information including DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), which gives undocumented students a certain number of school years to be granted some kind of legal status.

"I am truly amazed at the growth and variety of programs that are available to thousands of students and their parents when they attend Career and Education Day sponsored by the Houston Hispanic Forum,” said Dorothy E. F. Caram, Ed. D. Founder, Career and Education Day. “From starting as a convention type format in 1986 to an up-to-the-minute technical, scholastic and informational program of 2017, the students of the 21st Century will be well prepared to pursue their career and educational goals after this year’s CED."

CED helps establish interest in post high school education by bringing parents and students together with organizations to encourage and facilitate education beyond a high school diploma. The event consists of two major functions – the career panels and the exhibit hall.

Career panels range from accountants to journalists and engineers or doctors, with everything in between. HHF has brought together leading experts in the area of college and career readiness to help build the infrastructure of CED to make it more relevant and impactful for the participants.

Major Event Sponsors include the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ and Alta Resources LLC. This year’s event chair, HHF President Dr. Diana Pino, with strong support from the 2017 board are committed to making this year's production of CED one that goes down in history.

Middle school and/or high school students are encouraged to register early to avoid long lines.

Click here to register for free at and visit www.hispanic-forum.org for more information.