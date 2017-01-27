Houstonians react: Doomsday Clock moved thirty seconds closer to apocalypse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Is the world getting closer to 'the end?'

That's what a symbolic clock in Washington is telling us since the 'Doomsday Clock' is getting awfully close to the final hour.

"Today, we move the clock a half minute closer to midnight," Rachel Bronson of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists announced.

And we all know what happens at midnight, right? It means we could all be toast!

A group of scientists came up with the symbolic clock to let the public know when imminent disaster is at hand.

The scientists move the clock closer to midnight— or farther away from it, depending on their current conclusions.

After Thursday's move, this is the closest the clock has been to the end since 1953 when the U.S. and the Soviet Union each tested the hydrogen bomb.

"The board advanced the time out of a growing concern about the deterioration in relations between the United States and Russia, two countries that account for more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons," Bronson said.

"Words matter. Words count," scientist Thomas Pickering added. "Nuclear rhetoric is now loose and destabilizing."

So if you knew the clock was close to the end, what would You do with your last couple of hours?

"Go down the street, hug everyone I see, play the best unifying music I know, and have a really good sushi dinner," Audrey Donadi said.

"I would run streaking. I'll go streaking, that's what I would do," Lamont Hoff said laughing.

"Take a shower. Do some things that are not legally, currently," Matthew Pollak said.

"Smoke as much weed as you want, get a nice bottle of scotch," Mario Gonzalez suggested. "And go off with a bang!"

Well, if we turn into pumpkins at midnight, better enjoy the party while you can!