Let it snow! Skier survives plunge off mountainside, snowmobiler nails first-ever double backflip

Here's a real cliffhanger.

A couple of skiers in Utah were living on the edge— literally!

"Seeing these tracks, thinking it's all good. hitting a few jumps, and I hit this one up at the edge of the cliff- and realize it's a cliff," skier Devin Stratton said. "I thought I was going to be paralyzed, and as I went further— I thought I was dead for sure when I saw how big it was."

"In the air, I definitely said a prayer," he said. "It doesn't sound like it, but I did in my head."

Luckily, his buddy came to his rescue!

"I'm like, 'how are you not dead?!'" his fellow skier Matthew Reeves said. "I'm just processing this. How are you still alive? I mean, the thing was mammoth!"

"My head hurts a little...and my ribs," Stratton told him right afterwards. "It's a miracle I didn't get hurt."

Meanwhile, how's this for going to extremes: a Redbull snowmobiler has nailed the first-ever double backflip of a snowmobile!

The Swedish freestyler had dreamed of pulling off the trick, which before had never been done successfully— until now. Way to go, dude!

And then in Wisconsin, a teen attempts a snow blower's dream: extreme snow shoveling.

Tanner Scherer figured out how to use his hoverboard to clean sidewalks.

"It was waterproof so I could bring it outside," Tanner said. "If it's like an inch or two of really light snow, that's the time it works the best."

He calls his new technique the 'hover-plow.'

And his video of the extreme snow-clearing has gone viral with over 300,000 views!

That's what we call a real snow job!