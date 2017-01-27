Luke Perry returns to teen drama in ‘Riverdale,’ but this time as dad instead of heartthrob

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Talk about teen drama!

Nobody in the fictitious town of Riverdale knows adolescent angst better than actor Luke Perry — who plays Archie's dad on the show. Many moons ago Perry was a teen heartthrob in a different TV zip code..."Beverly Hills: 90210."

Back then Perry held the role of teen rebel Dylan McKay to a T, prompting some to call him the James Dean of the 90s.

But now Dylan is all grown-up and playing dad to Riverdale's Archie.

The new show has to feel a bit like Deja vu for Perry. And now that Luke is 50, what kind of advice does the former teen idol have for his new teen co-stars?

"The younger cast come to me for advice, I tell 'em to go away. I've got no time for 'em, you know?" Perry told TV Guide.

Aw, com'on Luke! We know better than that!

"No, truth is, I like these guys, and I told them, I'm not a mentor. It's not what I'm here to do," Perry said. "The only thing that's important to me is to show up on time, treat everybody nice, and do your work as good as you can. When you do those three things, everything else will take care of itself."

"It's going to be really, really exciting to see what actually is going to happen," actress Lili Reinhart who plays 'Betty' in the new CW series said.

And we can't wait to see what kind of trouble Archie's dad Dylan —erh, Fred— digs up in Riverdale!