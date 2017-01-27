× More than 100 puppies rescued after crash in New York

AVOCA, N.Y. — A transport van carrying more than 100 puppies overturned on a highway in New York Tuesday, officials with a local shelter reported.

The Finger Lakes SPCA said the New York State Police called them for help after the crash on Interstate 86 in Avoca.

“Young puppies of varying breed types (including many toy and smaller breeds) were removed from a transport van one at a time by law enforcement,” the FLSPCA said on Facebook.

The FLSPCA said staff with T & R Towing set up a temporary corral for the puppies.

“[The puppies] were then handed to the on-site L.V.T., Andrea Williams, for triage,” shelter officials stated. “There were no fatalities, but two puppies had serious injuries (one had a fractured jaw and one had a fractured leg).”

“Eighty-six pups were sheltered in an isolation area at the Finger Lakes SPCA with the remainder being housed and cared for at the Bath Veterinary Hospital,” shelter officials said.

Many questioned why there were so many puppies in the transport van.

According to WMGT in New York, the driver was delivering the puppies to local pet stores. She drove off the shoulder and into a ditch on the side of the highway, overturning the vehicle.

Concerned animal lovers questioned whether the dogs had come from puppy mills.

“While we too abhor puppy mills, we know of no means to legally confiscate animals only because there is a strong likelihood that a puppy came from one,” shelter officials stated.

They did say the puppies appeared to be healthy and showed no signs of abuse.

“No health issues that would indicate an animal cruelty concern could be ascertained by veterinary medical professionals who examined the puppies,” officials said.

All but four puppies were released back to the transport company on Thursday, the FLSPCA stated. The remaining four were still receiving medical care.

“We would like to express our extreme appreciation to the New York State Troopers, T & R Towing, Bath Veterinary Hospital, FLSPCA staff and volunteers for all of their efforts to mobilize and quickly assist these animals. We would also like to thank our community for their concern for these puppies,” shelter officials stated.