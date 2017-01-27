× Police: Memorial Village caretaker arrested in heart-breaking abuse case of frail, elderly woman

HOUSTON — An in-home caretaker was arrested Friday after she was caught on video abusing her 94-year-old patient for feeding a dog ‘human food,’ the Memorial Village Police Department said. However, the family claims the victim may have been subjected to other forms of abuse during the three years she lived with her alleged attacker, authorities said.

Brenda Trahan Floyd, 59, is charged with injury to an elderly individual.

The Memorial Village Police Department said video taken around 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day at the patient’s house in the 800 block of Oak Valley Drive shows Floyd assaulting the disabled woman — smacking her multiple times across her body while insulting her with profanities.

"I told you to stop feeding that dog that human food," Floyd says in the video before slapping the patient in the back of the head. "Do you have another $4,000 to put that dog back in the hospital? Huh?"

The video shows Floyd slapping her again as the woman struggles to crouch down and pick up the scraps from the floor. Video also shows Floyd later guiding the woman to her walker, striking and insulting the patient continuously, as they step into the next room.

Police said Floyd lived with the patient at least six days a week.

The victim's son claims he started to notice bruising and other marks on his mother's body within the last few months, a police report said. When he confronted Floyd about the scars, investigators said she would claim the victim had fallen down. But when the son would ask his mother about the scars, the victim would become nervous and scared, investigators said.

Out of deep concern, the son had a camera system installed in the home.

Floyd is being held on a $5,000 bail.

Care.com, the website where Floyd's services are listed, released the following statement:

This is a very disturbing matter and our thoughts are with the family. The safety of our community is of paramount importance to us, and we are cooperating with local law enforcement in this matter. Since this is the subject of an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further.

Care.com makes available a variety of tips and tools through our Safety Center to help families make more informed hiring decisions. These tips and tools include recommended hiring protocols like interviewing candidates in-person, checking references, running a background check, online searching and conducting ongoing monitoring. Please find attached further safety information.