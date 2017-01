× Precinct 5 deputy runs over a pedestrian, killing her

WEST HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy hit and killed a pedestrian in west Houston.

The deadly crash, happened around 3 a.m., Friday, and has completely shut down Westheimer near Shadow View lane.

Police say the deputy hit the woman who was in the middle of the street. She died at the scene.

Investigators aren’t releasing any other details at this time.