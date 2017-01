Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Super Bowl week is finally approaching and everyone is ramping up to see who will take home the trophy. This is an old-fashioned match-up with the best defense versus the best offense.

And the Rockets are finally wrapping up a five-day road trip this weekend. On Friday night, the team is taking on the 76ers, and on Sunday, the team will be facing off against the Pacers.