Super Bowl LI Guide: Hottest family-friendly events starting this weekend

HOUSTON — Get ready to party Houston! The game is still a few days away, but the Super Bowl party is here! For the next nine days — starting on Saturday — events will be happening across the city including Super Bowl Live at Discovery Green.

And if you're a real NFL fan, get ready to geek out! The NFL Fan Experience kicks off Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

It'll be here all week through Super Bowl Sunday, but Houstonians will have the event all to themselves before the out-of-towners arrive. The experience has something for every fan. You can enjoy virtual reality that gives you the feeling of playing in a game. There is also a variety of challenges, allowing you to test your throwing arm and find out if you'd make a better quarterback than Brock Osweiler. You can also see how quickly you can run a 40-yard dash.

Even if you went to the fan experience the last time the big game was in town, organizers say this year is a whole new ball game. The NFL Fan Experience costs $35 for adults and $25 for kids.

So get out there and enjoy it Houston— this is your Super Bowl!