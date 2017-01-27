Super Bowl LI presents new obstacles for Houston’s human trafficking problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — As the eyes of the world descend on Houston for Super Bowl LI, city officials want you to help look out for victims of human trafficking. Human trafficking is a problem that plagues Houston, and studies show sex-trafficking and prostitution increases in host cities during events like the Super Bowl.

The Harris County Attorney's Office is teaming with Children At Risk, a company that works to end human trafficking. They have identified hundreds of businesses in Houston that they say are fronts for prostitution— forcing trafficking victims into sex-work.

A study released by the University of Texas found more than 300,000 people in Texas are victim of human trafficking and nearly 80,000 are minors working as prostitutes.

If you or anyone you know need help for a victim of trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "HELP" to 233733.