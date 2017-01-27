× SUPER Weekend Block Party at Bagby Park held in Midtown during Super Bowl weekend

HOUSTON — Locals and tourists will have the chance to enjoy plenty of free events during Super Bowl weekend as the city gets into high gear for the big game.

Midtown Houston’s upcoming free three-day concert series, The SUPER Weekend Block Party at Bagby Park, will be held Feb. 2 to Feb. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This experience, sponsored by Bud Light and Stella Artois, will offer guests a chance to celebrate Super Bowl Weekend in the company of incredible Texas musicians while supporting the community engagement and renewal efforts of Midtown Parks Conservancy.

“Culturally significant events like the Super Bowl unite communities and revitalize our shared passion for this city,” said Bob Sellingsloh, Chairman of Midtown Redevelopment Authority and Midtown Parks Conservancy.“We’ve designed our Super Bowl block party to bring together many fantastic artists and activities because we know how important quality entertainment is to creating lasting memories.”

The SUPER Weekend Block Party at Bagby Park is a free concert series open to everyone wishing to attend. Delicious food, beer, and wine will be available at Rico’s Morning + Noon + Night, as well as interactive lawn games including mega-sized beer pong. Party goers can stop by the Stella Artois Airstream mobile bar and photo booth to capture the moment and register to win fun giveaways.

The party at Bagby Park kicks off on Thursday, February 2nd with Country and Rock music by The Mighty Orq, The Mike Stinson Band and The Electric Cowboys from Austin, TX. On Friday, February 3rd, Midtown Houston’s monthly Wine Down happy hour programming series will be supersized in honor of the Super Bowl. Concert attendees will be able to dance to the hottest Latin beats with Houston’s DJ ILLSET, followed byinternationally known Cumbia band, Los Envivo Kings, and end the night with the most sought after Salsa band in Texas, Grupo Kache. The SUPER Weekend Block Party goes out with a bang on Saturday, February 4thwith Coline Creuzot and The Kiland Band taking the stage to perform their hottest R&B hits, presented by popular Houston radio station Amazing 102.5 FM. The festivities will end with a performance by the most popular party band in Houston, The Slags, who will play everyone’s favorite hits.