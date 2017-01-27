Things looking up in Motor City after Big Three announce huge bonuses for workers, CEOs meet with Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. - Things are suddenly looking up for American auto workers and they're raking in some serious dough!

Sales are up in the U.S for pickups and SUVs and that means the extra money for the factory workers who assemble the vehicles.

Ford announced its profit-sharing bonus checks for 2016 of $9,000 to each assembly worker-- and that's among the highest in it's 114-year history!

General Motors will send out bonus checks to their workers next month....expected to top $11,000 each!

And....Fiat Chrysler's bonus checks for $5,000 per worker is its highest since 2009.

All this comes on the heels of Detroit's Big Three auto CEOs meeting with President Trump earlier this week.

"We're bringing manufacturing back to the United States big league," Trump declared during the meeting.

"I think as an industry, we're excited about working together with the president," Ford Motor Co. CEO Mark Fields announced outside the White House after meeting with Trump.

But not everyone is on-board with building new car factories here just yet.

Fields said he think Ford has enough factories for now.

Last year, 43 percent of new autos sold in the U.S. were made outside of America.

"I hope he delivers because he's anted up everything," autoworker Willie Hammar revealed.

"I am encouraged about our future, but I'm still going to hold that skepticism," Naomi Staggs said.

At the end of the day, we all hope we're driving America forward.