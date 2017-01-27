Vice President Mike Pence gives address at annual March for Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — The biggest anti-abortion protest in the country kicked off in Washington Friday.

Thousands of women took to the streets for the 44th annual March for Life. Pro-life supporters are have been fighting the Supreme Court's Roe versus Wade ruling since 1973.

One woman to take the mic at the march, president Donald Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

"It means to protect and to promote the most precious gift in the world: the gift of life," Conway told the audience before they cheered.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa went on to say, Monday she will reintroduce critical legislation on abortion laws.

According to a Pew poll, nearly seven in 10 Americans say Roe vs. Wade should not be completely overturned.

Ernst also said "we will re-direct Planned Parenthood funding to other eligible women's health care providers," referring to another attempt after previous plans fell through in during Barack Obama's presidency.

"Unfortunately, folks, back then, we did not have a president that respected life. And he stopped us. Thankfully, thankfully today is a different story because today — as you heard from Vice President Pence — we have a pro-life president," Ernst said.

President Trump didn't make it to the march, but he made a presence on Twitter saying, "the March For Life is so important. To all of you marching— you have my full support."

Vice president Mike Pence gave the address in president Trump's absence.

"Next week president Donald Trump will announce a Supreme Court nominee who will uphold the God-given liberties and shrine given in our Constitution in the tradition of the late and great justice Antonin Scalia," Pence told the crowd.

He also said, "because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us in marches like this all across the nation, life is winning again in America."