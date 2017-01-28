NFL honors a forgotten hero, Kenny Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - All eyes are on Houston for the Super Bowl, but before the quest for the Lombardi Trophy kicks off, there was time to pay homage to a forgotten hero.

The Black Heritage Society hosted it's annual Mountain Top Awards, honoring the life and career of Kenny Washington, the first African-American to sign with the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams signed Washington to a contract breaking the color barrier in the NFL.

Washington may not have the name recognition of Jackie Robinson, but some scouts said he was just as good as the man who broke down barriers in Major League Baseball.

The path Washington took was not easy and he persevered without the welcoming assurances that players may receive these days.

Washington died at the age of 52 in 1971.