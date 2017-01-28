× Rollover accident leaves 1 child dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas – A mother and three children were involved in a car accident that left one child dead Friday night, authorities said.

According to police, the woman was traveling north on Fairmont Parkway at around 11 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle. When the vehicle rolled over, a 7 and 8-year-old were ejected.

The 7-year-old died at the scene. The woman and two other children, 8 and 12-years old, were taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

The accident is still under investigation, but police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.