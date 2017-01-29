× Coast Guard rescues father, 3 children in sinking boat

GALVESTON, Texas – A man and his three children were rescued by the Coast Guard on Sunday morning after their boat started sinking in the Galveston Fairway Anchorage.

Authorities said the man called 911 at around 1:50 a.m. and was connected to the Coast Guard for help. He reported he was with his children fishing when the boat stopped working and began sinking.

A helicopter aircrew and boat crew were immediately sent to rescue the man and his children, who were ages 14, 15 and 22.

About an hour after the call, the crews found the boat and safely towed it to shore.

The boat arrived at the Galveston Yacht Basin at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.