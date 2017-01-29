× HSCO: Woman arrested after hit and run accident

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was taken into custody after hitting a vehicle and running away from the scene at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Harris County deputies, a woman and a passenger were headed eastbound on Rankin Rd. and veered into the westbound lane, slamming into the vehicle of a woman who was in the oncoming westbound lane.

Authorities said after slamming into the vehicle, the woman got out and ran away from the scene to a nearby hotel. The male passenger attempted to say he was driving, but several witnesses saw what happened.

After finding the woman hiding and intoxicated, deputies took her into custody.

The woman who was hit was taken to the hospital in serious condition.