Protests against Trump’s Executive Order on travel ban pop up across Houston

HOUSTON - Protests against President Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations continued Sunday. In Houston, a pair of demonstrations helped to send a message to the White House.

Protesters marched through the streets of Downtown Houston to voice their opposition to the travel ban. The protest started on the streets and marched to Discovery Green, home of the NFL Experience. "Right now we are working completely in support of the Muslim community," said protester Stevens Orozco. "The Muslim community has been targeted the most viciously the past couple days so right now we're making sure they're up front, they're visible, and they feel the love."

At Bush Intercontinetnal Airport, protesters rallied with lawyers for several travelers who were denied entry into the U.S. at the airport. There, Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announced plans to challenge the President's executive action. "I will be going back to Washington immediately and introducing a repeal of this executive order through legislation and I'll ask my colleagues to join me," said Jackson Lee. "I will also seek hearings in Homeland Security and other committees and during the appropriations process seek to defund these kinds of activities without a thoughtful review."

President Trump released a statement Sunday saying, "America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border." However, by the size of the protests here in Houston and across the country, it's clear that much of the country isn't willing to go along with the President's plans.