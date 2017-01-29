Wheelchair football players roll into their own Super Bowl a week ahead of the big game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, TX - While Houston is this year's Super Bowl city, over in Pasadena, Sunday marked another Super Bowl. At the Verne Cox Center, the Watering Seeds Organization hosted its first ever Wheelchair Super Bowl. It was an all-inclusive tournament, with five teams playing.

"We have able bodies that play," organizer Erik Mendez said. "We have all of us disabled athletes, disabled veterans as well that play with us. It's open to everybody."

The 7-on-7 tournament featured players from Pasadena, Houston, Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Biloxi, Mississippi.

"We have a real serious passion for the game," said one of the players, Jerry Terry. "We really like playing, and we play to win."

Organizers say one of the main goals for the tournament is simply to increase the awareness of wheelchair football in the community.