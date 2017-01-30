Cardinals fined $2 million in Astros hacking scandal 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Remember when the Houston Astros got hacked a few years ago?

The team was hacked by former St. Louis Cardinals executive Chris Correa, and now the Major League Baseball is dishing out some serious punishment.

MLB's commissioner has fined the Cardinals $2 Million— the largest fine ever for a single team— which will be paid to the Astros!

Plus, the commissioner awarded the Astros the Cardinals' top two draft picks in the upcoming 2017 Draft.

Needless to say, the Cardinals aren't exactly happy about the ruling, especially since Correa was the only one charged in the incident and sent to federal prison.

"I think four years in prison is a deterrent," Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said. "I think clearly the commissioner's response to this should be a deterrent as well."

"I was embarrassed for what happened," Mozeliak said. "Certainly, when I look back at it, it's not something we'll ever be proud of."

The Astros are moving on, issuing a statement saying, "The Houston Astros support MLB's ruling and award of penalties."