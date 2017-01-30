× Chinese New Year is upon us! 2017 is year of the Fire Rooster

HOUSTON — Looking for something fun to cocka-doodle-do this weekend? Well, you’re in luck!

Saturday marked the start of the Chinese New Year, and 2017 is the year of the Fire Rooster.

“The Chinese New Year Calendar is also known as the Lunar New Year Calendar, the reason it’s behind our calendar a little bit is because it follows the lunar cycle, so it follows the moons from crescent all the way to full moon,” Rachel Peng with the Chinese Community Center of Houston said.

Similar, to western zodiac signs, the Chinese zodiac animals are said to represent certain personality traits, depending on which year you were born.

So, what kind of people are fire roosters?

“With fire, people who are a fire rooster tend to be very passionate, they have a lot of energy, they are very good at keeping time, and they take responsibilities. But at the same time, they tend to be a little short tempered and they tend to be a little impatient,” Peng said.

But if you were born during a year of the rooster— beware!

“In the Chinese cultural tradition, the year of your Zodiac sign is a year that you will probably run through some rough patches,” Peng said.

Luckily, there’s a way to ward off the bad vibes.

“If you wear red, it’s believed in Chinese culture that red can counteract bad luck. So maybe it’s time to stock up on red clothing,” Peng said.

So, watch out roosters and think about rocking a lot of red in 2017.