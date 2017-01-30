× Cremation of loved ones “goes green”

HOUSTON — The end is inevitable. How do you want to be honored? Burial? Cremation by fire? Or are you looking for a greener option?

Well State Rep. Sarah Davis out of West-U is looking out for you! She’s filed House Bill 1155, hoping to make the process called alkaline hydrolysis, otherwise known as liquid cremation, legal.

Houston funeral director Joseph Earthman called Davis, who is now is fighting on his behalf.

Liquid cremation is already being practiced in 13 other states. Families can still take home the ashes of loved ones and the water used is recycled, but with liquid cremation, there will be more of your loved one to take home.

Cremations rose 50 percent in the last decade and are expected to rise to 70 percent by 2030, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.

Isn’t it time we look for a new alternative?

When we’re grieving, every little bit helps.