CW 39 and SB Nation Radio team up to bring you live coverage from Radio Row, starting Tuesday

HOUSTON - It's officially Super Week in Houston! With the Super Bowl coming up this Sunday, Monday marked the beginning of an annual big game tradition; Radio Row.

"Anybody who's everybody, and everybody who's anybody will be on this week," Sean Salisbury of SB Nation Radio said.

Hundreds of radio personalities from across the country set up shop, interviewing a variety of football players, actors, musicians and more.

This year, CW39.com is teaming up with SB Nation Radio to bring you a live stream, starting Tuesday morning and running through Friday night.

"With the array of guests, it's one thing to hear them, and then to see them, it's pretty awesome," Salisbury said. "You get to see stuff you wouldn't get, and it brings you into the Super Bowl experience that you don't get."

The stream will be live from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday until Friday. If you miss the live interviews, a re-air will continue on through the night!