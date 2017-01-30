Deadly attack on mosque in Canada’s Quebec City is being investigated as terrorism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEBEC CITY, Canada — Terrorism north of the United States border! "It means that no one is completely safe,” says Philippe Couillard, Premier of Quebec.

In Canada, Sunday evening's attack on a mosque in Quebec City is being treated as an act of terror against the Muslim community. Six were killed. Eight were injured, and two men are in custody for allegedly shooting dozens of worshipers at the Islamic Cultural Center.

According to Canadian authorities, one of the suspects is Moroccan, but neither was on their radar. They don't believe anyone else was involved, but according to Inspector Denis Turcotte, investigators are working overtime to make sure. “We’ve deployed enough staff to take care of each resident,” he said.

Witnesses say as families prayed together, two masked men wearing black shouted, “Allah Akbar!” as they opened fire in the men's section. Within 20 minutes, one suspect actually turned himself in.

“The suspect contacted 911 and he identified himself as being involved with the incident," said Superintendent Martin Plante.

Both suspected gunmen were captured, but the community is still in shock.

Premier Couillard said, “It’s hard to believe in such a peaceful beautiful city that such a thing could happen.”

Police immediately beefed up security at mosques throughout Canada. New York City police added protection for mosques there, too.

The attack is not the first time the Quebec City's mosque has been targeted. Last year during Ramadan, the Cultural Center received a pig's head wrapped in plastic and the words "Bon Appetit" misspelled on a magazine cover. Under the Quran, pork is prohibited and pigs are considered unclean. An investigation into that incident led nowhere.

As a show of continued to support for the Muslim community, Premier Couillard said, “Muslim Quebecers, we are with you. This is your home. We are all Quebecers."

The dead pig was a hate gesture. Six dead men is a hate crime.