Here are some of the big businesses against Trump’s travel ban

President Donald Trump’s travel ban on some Muslim countries has several companies and executives sharing strong words towards the POTUS.

Here’s what some businesses have to say about the new president shutting the U.S. front door on certain countries:

Google is creating a $4 million crisis fund to help anyone affected by the new immigration policy. The company is also urging employees from affected countries not to travel outside of the U.S. until the travel ban is lifted.

From one billionaire to another, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s reaction to Trump’s executive order was one of “deep concern . . . and a resolute promise.” The coffee company is vowing to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years.

Meanwhile, AirBnB is offering free housing to refugees who are not being allowed into the U.S.

Co-founder and CEO, Brian Chesk, tweeted saying: “Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected.”

In an email to his employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do.” This is true, considering late founder Steve Jobs was the son of a Syrian immigrant.

Of course, social media kings chimed in.

The president’s social media outlet of choice, Twitter, says: “Twitter is built by immigrants of all religions. We stand for and with them, always.”

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shared a personal post, “Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump . . . we should keep our doors open to refugees . . . that’s who we are.”

Zuckerberg continued, saying both he and his wife are a product of immigrant families. “Had we turned away refugees a few decades ago, Priscilla’s family wouldn’t be here today.”

In this case, the words “Netlix” and “chill” do not go hand in hand. CEO Reed Hastings is calling “Trump’s actions . . . so un-American it pains us all.”

Meanwhile #DeleteUber started trending after the app turned off surge pricing during a protest at JFK. Critics were saying the app was trying to profit from the protest.

But Uber’s CEO, Travis Kalanick, clarified in a letter saying the transportation company is working to identify and compensate affected drivers.

Uber’s competitor, Lyft, is being praised for committing to donate $1 million to the ACLU over the next four years.

In the grand scheme, most of corporate America is staying silent on the issue. Whether they avoid backlash from the public or avoid angering the new administration is up for debate.

Regardless, it is truly a battle of some top dog companies against the top dog of our nation!