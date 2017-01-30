How do Houstonians feel about the new immigration ban?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Diversity is part of what makes Houston great.

H-town is the most diverse city in the country and, according to the U.S. State Department, Harris County is home to more resettled refugees than any other county in Texas.

If Houston were its own country, it would rank fourth in the world for refugee resettlement.

The nation is divided over immigration, and the Bayou City is no different.

Super Bowl 51 will bring thousands of visitors to Houston, and the Islamic Circle of North America seized the opportunity to spread their message with billboards across H-town.

This is a tough time to be an immigrant, and one local immigration attorney is speaking out against Trump’s executive orders.

Let’s hope we can get this figured out soon, so we can all live peacefully as one nation, no matter who your God is.