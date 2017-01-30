HOUSTON — It’s official: Super Bowl 51 is here! And just a week away from the big game, Houston is already turning up with Texas-sized flare. Among the dozens of family-friendly events happening across H-town are the NFL Experience at George R. Brown Convention Center and Super Bowl LIVE at Discovery Green. Want us to re-post or share your pictures? Tag us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at CW39Houston on all three platforms!
100+ PHOTOS: Houston families show out at NFL Experience and Super Bowl LIVE
-
Super Bowl LI Guide: Hottest family-friendly events starting this weekend
-
Inside Story: Houston’s Guide to Super Bowl LI
-
Ready, set, blast off! An out-of-this-world experience at Super Bowl LIVE
-
Up, up and away! NASA, Discovery Green prep for Super Bowl LI
-
Six key mistakes Super Bowl bettors make
-
-
Houston Super Bowl organizers say they have a game plan for safety in extreme weather
-
Super Bowl selfie car-cake at Houston’s Bridal Extravaganza
-
Super Bowl LI presents new obstacles for Houston’s human trafficking problem
-
Houston’s biggest mural gets Super Bowl LI makeover
-
Olympian Carl Lewis named University of Houston honorary host of Taste of the NFL
-
-
SUPER Weekend Block Party at Bagby Park held in Midtown during Super Bowl weekend
-
Nearly 60 K-9 officers sworn in as U.S. Marshals for Super Bowl LI
-
Find a gold beer can and win Super Bowl tickets for life