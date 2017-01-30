100+ PHOTOS: Houston families show out at NFL Experience and Super Bowl LIVE

Posted 1:28 PM, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:07PM, January 30, 2017

HOUSTON — It’s official: Super Bowl 51 is here! And just a week away from the big game, Houston is already turning up with Texas-sized flare. Among the dozens of family-friendly events happening across H-town are the NFL Experience at George R. Brown Convention Center and Super Bowl LIVE at Discovery Green. Want us to re-post or share your pictures? Tag us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at CW39Houston on all three platforms!

Photo Gallery

