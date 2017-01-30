× Ready, set, blast off! An out-of-this-world experience at Super Bowl LIVE

HOUSTON — Are you ready for some football? We are blasting off into Super Bowl 51 and all of the festivities. And there’s on attraction at Discovery Green that is out-of-this-world, First Flight.

Part of the Super Bowl Live Fan Fest, it’s a 90-foot tall reality trip to Mars! We sent our own, Maggie Flecknoe, to test it out.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are brave enough to go on the mission, you must sign a waiver form before "blasting off". The easiest way to do that is by downloading the Super Bowl LI app.