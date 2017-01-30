Ready, set, blast off! An out-of-this-world experience at Super Bowl LIVE
HOUSTON — Are you ready for some football? We are blasting off into Super Bowl 51 and all of the festivities. And there’s on attraction at Discovery Green that is out-of-this-world, First Flight.
Part of the Super Bowl Live Fan Fest, it’s a 90-foot tall reality trip to Mars! We sent our own, Maggie Flecknoe, to test it out.
If you are brave enough to go on the mission, you must sign a waiver form before "blasting off". The easiest way to do that is by downloading the Super Bowl LI app.