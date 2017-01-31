Catholic mass disrupted in Newark after man punches Bishop in face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. - Parishioners inside a New Jersey cathedral had a pretty "un-religious" experience during a recent Catholic mass.

As Bishop Manuel Cruz led the congregation in prayer, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Not until a man dressed in white, wearing a matching hat, rose up from the middle pew, meandered toward the altar and punched the Bishop in the mouth.

Slugging anyone is never okay. But a man of the cloth? Some might call that sinful.

"It was a very shocking and horrific moment,” said Mark Bonamo, a parishioner. “People were shocked. Some people ducked, others screamed."

The assailant packed quite a punch. The Bishop was knocked down, but not out.

Police quickly tackled Charles Miller and arrested him. You can bet it will take more than a few 'Hail Marys' to get out of this one. He's been charged with aggravated assault for turning the church into a boxing ring.

Now, parishioners and clergy are looking to a higher power to make sense of it all.

As authorities pray they find a motive for Miller's bizarre attack, one thing is very clear; he ain't no altar boy!