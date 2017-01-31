HOUSTON — Grego shares his thought— but conversation is a two way street! Share your thoughts with us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at CW39Houston on all three platforms.
Closing Comments: Boy Scouts of America allows transgender members
-
Closing Comments: Where do you stand on Trump’s travel ban?
-
Closing Comments: Escapism therapy
-
Closing Comment: Toxic masculinity, seriously?
-
Closing Comments: National School Choice Week
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
-
Closing Comments: Hope isn’t lost
-
Grego addresses the growing marijuana industry
-
Closing Comments: Is there really a Kardashian curse?
-
Closing Comments: Most stupid internet challenges
-
Closing Comments: Oversharing
-
-
Closing Comments: Here’s a thing about cheaters
-
Closing Comments: Grego’s take on U.S. relations with Mexico
-
Closing Comments: It’s Feedback Friday! Grego reads your Facebook comments!