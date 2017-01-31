Falcons on a plane— but they’re not from Atlanta!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUDI ARABIA - We've all heard of some unusual pets on airplanes, right? Like the therapy turkey named Easter. Or Daniel the service duck. Forget snakes on a plane!

A picture flying around online has really gotten a lot of attention. The economy class on a commercial jet was filled with 80 falcons, and all were heading to Jeddah, a city on the Red Sea!

No, these birds of prey aren't from Atlanta. They're from Saudi Arabia and belong to a Saudi prince. He apparently bought a ticket for each feathered friend on Saudi Arabia's national airline.

Hard to sink your claws into this story, isn't it?

The other passengers were safe. The falcons' talons were tied together so they couldn't fly around the plane. But, why buy a ticket when you've got your own wings?