Governor gives State of the State address, while Texas Muslim Capitol Day gathering also hits Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott gave his annual State of the State address Tuesday and from where he's sitting, things are looking pretty good in the Lone Star State!

"Our national and international standings continue to rise," the governor announced. "More kids are graduating from high school. We've doubled the number of Tier One universities in our state. And more Texans have jobs today than ever before in the state of Texas."

Abbott listed reducing property taxes and franchise taxes as a focal point for 2017.

The governor listed other emergency items such as reforming child protective services and banning sanctuary cities, plus he added items such as expanding school choice, protecting the unborn and strengthening border security and support for all police officers.

That last item sticks out in light of the tragic police shooting in Dallas last year.

A Dallas Police Association official responded with "God bless Governor Abbott and the state of Texas."

The Houston Police Officers' Union echoed that by saying, "The governor's actions send a clear message to the men and women protecting our state that Texas has their back."

But state Democrats blasted the speech with Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Rep. Chris Turner stating, "Governor Abbott's State of the State address was one of missed opportunities and misplaced priorities."

While the address was going on inside the capitol, outside was a gathering of hundreds of Muslim residents for the bi-annual Texas Muslim Capitol Day.

"Lately, we have seen some demonstrations against us," leader Sarwat Husain from CAIR San Antonio said. "That is not going to stop us at all. We are Americans!"

And that just goes to show, Texas seems to have enough room for everybody!