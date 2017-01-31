President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON— And now it's time to play "Who Wants To Be A U.S. Supreme Court Justice?"

President Donald Trump kept us in suspense until finally making it official Tuesday night on primetime television.

"The qualifications of Judge Gorsuch are beyond dispute," the president said. "He is the man of our country, and a man who our country really needs— and needs badly— to assure the rule of law and the rule of justice."

Judge Neil Gorsuch could become the next Supreme Court Justice— but senate Democrats are saying not so fast!

"If the nominee is not bipartisan and mainstream, we absolutely will keep the seat open," Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

But Trump has suggested he may ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to change senate rules to allow his SCOTUS pick to be approved with just 51 votes, stopping the Democrats from a filibuster.

Trump already kept everyone guessing about his pick by bringing in his two high court finalists— just like an episode from "The Apprentice."

"I pledge that if I am confirmed, I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great country," Trump's nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch said.

One thing's for sure, the battle for high court supremacy has just begun!