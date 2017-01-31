‘Rest in Power’:Trayvon Martin’s parents releasing book about son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANFORD, Fla. — It has been nearly five years since 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed while walking through a gated community in Florida. Volunteer neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman said the killing was in self-defense and was later exonerated of any wrongdoing. Martin's parents are now chronicling their experience in a new book out now called, "Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin."

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin present a more complete look at the life of their son, beyond the headlines and soundbites, before his death helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement. The book is also a reflection on America's criminal justice system, which the parents believe failed their son.

Zimmerman told police he felt threatened by Martin, who he followed through the neighborhood in his car and then on foot. Police did not charge Zimmerman with murder until the story sparked outrage across the country, six weeks after the shooting.

At trial, the prosecution was barred from using the phrase "racial profiling." The authors say their son's nonviolent infractions with the law were examined under a microscope while Zimmerman's previous run-ins with police were glossed over. The parents also say prosecutors failed to ask the right questions and present better character witnesses to humanize Trayvon to the jury.

Trayvon's parent's also say they fear the presidency of Donald Trump might undo whatever progress has been made since their son's death. They now say they're considering running for office, explaining, "We want to take a look... to see what areas we would best fill and we would benefit from, and they would benefit by having us there."

Two parents who wanted the best for their son now hope his story can inspire a nation.