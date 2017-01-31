Say it isn’t so: Stone Cold Bill Belichick cracks a smile for Houston reporter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX -- There's one Super Bowl event that never disappoints, media and Opening Night. It's a must see spectacle and NFL circus.

Over 4,000 members of the media, from around the world, packed into Minute Maid Park, Monday night. They did just about anything to get noticed and their questions answered by someone from the Atlanta Falcons or New England Patriots.

Our own Maggie Flecknoe, from EyeOpener, was on a mission to tackle her list of interesting questions. But, never did we think she'd get Stone Cold Belichick to crack a genuine smile. What was her winning strategy? Good ole Southern charm.

And Belichick wasn't the only player Maggie got up close and personal with. Here's a recap of the media mayhem and some must-see moments.