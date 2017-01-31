× Suspect identified in assault of employee at Lone Star College in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Lone Star College Police Department identified a man Monday who is accused of assaulting a school staffer at the North Harris campus last week.

Erik De Los Santos is charged with misdemeanor.

Investigators said he assaulted an college employee around 8 p.m. Jan. 25 inside the Academic Building. The campus sent out a Clery Crime alert the following day.

He was also issued a warning for criminal trespassing.

De Los Santos is no longer on the campus, police said.